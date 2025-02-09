Moment passenger shoots fireworks at another car in a road-rage confrontation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Washington state are asking the public for help identifying the truck where a passenger launched fireworks at a nearby driver in an apparent road-rage confrontation caught on video.

A woman in Kitsap County was left “terrified” after the driver of a four-door Dodge truck followed her, passed her and then a passenger inside the car began shooting Roman Candle-style fireworks at her vehicle.

Exterior cameras on the woman’s car, as well as the dashcam, captured the incident and showed the driver pursuing the woman even after she attempted to drive ahead of the truck.

Police in Washington state are asking the public to help identify the truck where a passenger launched fireworks at a nearby driver ( kitsapsheriff / Instagram )

Throughout the chase, a passenger in the truck can be seen launching fireworks at her vehicle. Sparks trickled across the woman’s car and the road as she tried to swerve to avoid them.

The truck eventually drove away from the woman after she pulled into the parking lot of a Fred Meyer grocery store.

Authorities in the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office believe the incident was some form of road rage and are looking for the driver and passenger of the car for questioning.

The sheriff’s office has posted the dashcam footage on Instagram and Facebook and is asking the public to call if they recognize the truck. Authorities were apparently unable to get a clear view of the truck’s license plate.

The incident occurred on Central Valley Road around 9 p.m. on February 1.

It is unclear at this time what happened before the incident that caused the truck driver and passenger to act out.

Fireworks are legal to purchase and discharge in Washington state however, they are limited to a very specific time frame around the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.