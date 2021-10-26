The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.

Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.

He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.

The 53-year-old went on share familiar QAnon themes about child sex trafficking and religion.

“We must fight for that authentic freedom and live my friends. By God, we must live and with the Holy Spirit as your shield and Christ as your sword may you join Saint Michael and all the other angels in defending God and sending Lucifer and his henchmen straight back to hell where they belong,” he told the audience.

He ended the speech to thunderous applause with the QAnon motif that the “storm is upon us”.

The storm is commonly referred to in QAnon folklore as the judgement day when Donald Trump orders the arrest of a cabal of celebrities, “deep state” officials, and Democratic politicians who they believe are running a trans-national child sex-trafficking ring.

The speech had been viewed 1.5 million times in a clip posted to the Patriot Takes Twitter account on Tuesday.

Some commented that it illustrated a intersection between religious extremism and QAnon.

“It’s an example of a large-scale ‘spiritual warfare’ delusion that predates QAnon by decades and is believed by millions more,” wrote Matthew Sheffield.

The deranged rant just delivered by Jim Caviezel, the Christian extremist actor, sounds like a bunch of random nonsense.



Mr Caviezel played Jesus Christ in the 2004 movie The Passion of the Christ, directed by Mr Gibson, and also appeared in the TV drama Person of Interest.