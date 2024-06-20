The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The son of a Texas megachurch pastor, who abruptly resigned this month due to “sin,” addressed his father’s decision to step down, emphasizing his family knew “no more, no less” about his father’s actions than the congregation.

Evangelist Dr Tony Evans, 74, unexpectedly announced his departure from the 10,000-member Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in South Dallas that he founded 48 years ago, saying he committed an unidentified sin “a number of years ago.”

Since then, few details have emerged about the nature of the sin.

His 42-year-old son, Rev Jonathan Evans, delivered a sermon on Father’s Day, telling the congregation that he had no knowledge of his father’s transgression.

“Three days before my dad called the family, I was doing a Bible study in Psalm 46,” Jonathan Evans said, according to EEW Magazine.

Rev Jonathan Evans steps in for his father at a Dallas megachurch. Dr. ony Evans resigned from the church after 48 years saying he had committed ‘sin.’ ( Jonathan Evans / YouTube screengrab )

“Little did I know that three days later, my dad would call us and tell us the exact same thing he told you—no more, no less,” the former Dallas Cowboys fullback-turned-associate pastor said. “Then, on Monday, he said, ‘Hey, I need you to preach Father’s Day for me.’ I said, ‘Okay.’”

Jonathan Evans’ words may have come to a relief to some church members, who have speculated that the family and others at the church knew about the “sin” and were involved in a cover-up, according to the magazine.

The former NFL’er then went cryptic as he spoke about the scandal and noted 2 Corinthians where it was written: “I will rather boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may dwell on me,” the outlet reported.

“You have to be willing to boast about your weakness,” Jonathan Evans said. “That’s why my father is still teaching me, who can get up and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to take time for spiritual restoration and be restored, because I fell short.’ That’s a hard thing to do because people don’t like talking about weaknesses. They only like talking about strengths.” The audience applauded.”

Jonathan Evans also told the congregation not to fret over his dad’s leaving.

“We’re praying. But I know God’s going to work it out, so we’re going to keep going. We’re going to do what God has called us to do. We’re going to celebrate on the return. We already won,’” Jonathan Evans said.

The 42-year-old’s sermon came weeks after his father resigned.

Tony Evans speaks at The Response, a day-long "call to prayer for a nation in crisis," at Reliant Stadium in Houston. He left the church he led for nearly 50 years, leaving his family and the public with few details about why. ( Corbis via Getty Images )

Tony Evans released a statement on June 9, citing a vague confession as his reason for stepping down.

He explained the ministry he founded is committed to “the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives,” Dr Evans wrote. “When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God. A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard.”

The senior pastor added: “While I have committed no crime, I did not use righteous judgment in my actions.”

His resignation also led organizers to cancel a cruise that was set to feature Tony Evans and two of his adult children. The cruise started at $1,198 per person and was scheduled from November 9-16 for the Mexican Riviera, according to EEW Magazine.