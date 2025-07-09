Country singer Pat Green confirms ‘multiple family members’ died in Texas flooding
In Kerr County alone, 94 victims, roughly a third of whom are children, have been recovered as of Tuesday – at least 161 people remain unaccounted for, say officials
A country singer has revealed that several of his close family members, including his brother, were swept away in the deadly Texas floods, which have killed over 100 people.
“Over the weekend, during the devastating flooding that hit Central Texas, my family – like so many others – suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss,” Pat Green wrote in a statement posted on his Instagram account.
“We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy,” said the musician.
Flash flooding has ripped across central Texas since early Friday, claiming lives, destroying homes, and prompting a huge rescue response.
Green’s wife, Kori Green, revealed in a social media post Tuesday that her husband's “little brother John, his wife, Julia, and two of their children were swept away in the Kerrville flood.”
Green, who is from San Antonio, is a popular musician in Texas, regularly filling out concert venues across the state. He was next scheduled to perform in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Friday.
Green asked his fans to respect his privacy during this difficult time.
In Kerr County alone, the bodies of 94 victims, roughly a third of whom are children, have been recovered as of Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. At least 161 people are known to still be missing in the locality, approximately 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.
Among those killed were 27 young girls and staff members at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp situated on the bank of the Guadalupe River, which burst its banks and swelled over 20 feet in under 90 minutes. Five campers and one counselor are still missing.
Texas natives Matthew McConaughey and Hilary Duff were leading celebrity tributes to those who have died in the disaster.
“There could be more added to that list,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service warned that “severe weather and flooding rainfall” would continue into the week.
“Late-day strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to impact the northern and central Plains,” the NWS said.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who frantically returned from a vacation in Greece upon hearing of the floods, told residents Tuesday, “We will come through this. To those in the midst of grief right now, this might seem hard to fathom. But Texas will come through this.”
