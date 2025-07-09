Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A country singer has revealed that several of his close family members, including his brother, were swept away in the deadly Texas floods, which have killed over 100 people.

“Over the weekend, during the devastating flooding that hit Central Texas, my family – like so many others – suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss,” Pat Green wrote in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

“We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy,” said the musician.

Flash flooding has ripped across central Texas since early Friday, claiming lives, destroying homes, and prompting a huge rescue response.

Green’s wife, Kori Green, revealed in a social media post Tuesday that her husband's “little brother John, his wife, Julia, and two of their children were swept away in the Kerrville flood.”

Green, who is from San Antonio, is a popular musician in Texas, regularly filling out concert venues across the state. He was next scheduled to perform in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Friday.

open image in gallery Texas singer Pat Green revealed that multiple family members had been killed in the floods ( Getty Images )

Green asked his fans to respect his privacy during this difficult time.

In Kerr County alone, the bodies of 94 victims, roughly a third of whom are children, have been recovered as of Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. At least 161 people are known to still be missing in the locality, approximately 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Among those killed were 27 young girls and staff members at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp situated on the bank of the Guadalupe River, which burst its banks and swelled over 20 feet in under 90 minutes. Five campers and one counselor are still missing.

Texas natives Matthew McConaughey and Hilary Duff were leading celebrity tributes to those who have died in the disaster.

“There could be more added to that list,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service warned that “severe weather and flooding rainfall” would continue into the week.

open image in gallery A damaged house is seen floating down the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, Tuesday ( AFP/Getty )

“Late-day strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to impact the northern and central Plains,” the NWS said.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who frantically returned from a vacation in Greece upon hearing of the floods, told residents Tuesday, “We will come through this. To those in the midst of grief right now, this might seem hard to fathom. But Texas will come through this.”