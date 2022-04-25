Michigan police officer who shot unarmed Patrick Lyoya identified

Michigan officials have released the name of the police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man, in the head during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Grand Rapids police chief Eric Winstrom named the officer who pulled the trigger as Christopher Schurr, after previously saying he would only release the officer’s identity if he was charged with a crime.

“In the interest of transparency, to reduce ongoing speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating — Christopher Schurr — as the officer involved in the April 4 officer-involved shooting,” Chief Winstrom said in a statement on Monday.

Previously, Michigan police have released video showing the 4 April encounter which led to the shooting.

The clips, including body-camera footage, show Lyoya exiting his car against officer instructions during a traffic stop.

Eventually, Lyoya tries to flee, and the officer tackles him, where the two grapple on the ground.

The video captures Mr Schurr commanding Lyoya to take his hands off the officer’s Taser, before the officer shoots Lyoya in the head at close range as he lays face-down on the ground.

Activists have consistently demanded officials release the identity of the officer.

“We want his name!” Justice advocate Al Sharpton said at Lyoya’s funeral last week.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.