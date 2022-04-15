The grieving father of a Black man who was fatally shot in the head by a white police officer in Michigan has said his son was “killed like an animal” after shocking bodycam footage was released to the public.

Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old who had moved to the US with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014 , was shot dead by an unidentified police officer after being pulled over for a traffic stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on 4 April.

The 26-year-old’s father Peter Lyoya spoke out about his son’s death to CBS News, questioning how the same people who are supposed to protect the public could have been responsible for killing the Black man.

“My son has been killed like an animal,” he said.

“The one [who] was supposed to be protecting Patrick’s life, is the one [who] killed Patrick and take Patrick’s life away.”

Mr Lyoya revealed that his family had moved to America to live a safer life than they experienced in thier home country, saying he “came here to save my family”.

The family, who are being represented by prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, are demanding accountability for Lyoya’s killing, which they have described as an “execution”.

Calls are growing for the identity of the white officer to be released and for him to be charged over the Black man’s death.