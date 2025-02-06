Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patrick Mahomes has addressed the fact that President Donald Trump will attend this year’s Super Bowl.

Ahead of the big game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in a press conference on Wednesday (February 5) that it will be “cool” to see a sitting president attend the Super Bowl for the first time.

“It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president,” Patrick told reporters. “Someone that is at the top position in our country.”

Patrick also commented on Trump’s previous comments when he called the Chiefs quarterback “a good winner.”

“I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner,” Trump said previously when asked what team he would be rooting for.

According to The Guardian, the president will also sit down for a pre-recorded interview that will air during the pregame show for Fox, this year’s Super Bowl broadcaster.

‘It's cool to hear that he's seen me play football and respects the game that I play,’ Mahomes said ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“It's cool to hear that he's seen me play football and respects the game that I play,” Patrick said.

The NFL star’s comments come after his teammate Travis Kelce said playing in front of the president is “a great honor.”

“I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool,” Kelce said during a press conference.

During the 2024 presidential election, Patrick refused to endorse a specific candidate despite Trump praising his wife Brittany Mahomes for seemingly supporting his campaign.

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” Patrick said during a press conference back in September. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion was then asked about his name being mentioned within the political space after his wife raised eyebrows for liking an Instagram post about Trump’s campaign.

“I’ve grown up with people from every aspect of life and every background. I think the best thing about a football locker room, and kind of how I’ve grown up in baseball locker rooms is people can come together and achieve something and achieve a common goal,” Patrick said.

“I think if we can do that as a nation, I think we can get the best out of each other. I think that’s something that I do every single day. Whenever I’m hanging out with whoever, I’m not thinking about their political views or anything like that.”