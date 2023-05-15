Jump to content

Chilling footage shows white supremacist group Patriot Front marching through DC

In video of the demonstrations, hecklers can be heard taunting the marchers

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Monday 15 May 2023 05:00
<p>Videos of the group show a pack of roughly 150 masked men in uniforms carrying upside-down American flags</p>

Videos of the group show a pack of roughly 150 masked men in uniforms carrying upside-down American flags

(Rawsalerts screengrab)

Members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through Washington DC on Sunday.

Videos of the group show a pack of roughly 150 masked men in uniforms carrying upside-down American flags and shields.

Police were seen escorting the right-wing demonstrators.

In video of the demonstrations, hecklers could be heard taunting the marchers.

The group has made previous appearances in Boston, Indianapolis and Idaho, where 31 members of the group were arrested inside a truck and found with a plan to start a riot at a Pride event.

The group, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), formed in 2017 after the infamous “Unite the Right” gathering of neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a member of a far-right group called Vanguard America ran over counter-protester Heather Heyer.

After Heyer’s killing, a group split off from Vanguard to form Patriot Front.

“Patriot Front is an image-obsessed organisation that rehabilitated the explicitly fascist agenda of Vanguard America with garish patriotism,” the SPLC has said of the group, adding that it “focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country”.

The Anti-Defamation League describes the group as specialising in vandalism, racist propaganda and “flash demonstrations” meant to intimidate marginalised communities.

According to a study released in March by the ADL, there has been a 38 per cent increase in white supremacist propaganda efforts in the US, the highest number ever recorded by the organisation.

