Paul Pelosi released from hospital in San Francisco

Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital six days after an assault that left him with a fractured skull and injuries to his head and arm, CNN reported on Thursday.

The attack on Mr Pelosi, who is married to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, occured in early hours of Friday morning. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for Ms Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault.

The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday night that Mr DePappe was in the United States illegally. He has been charged with a number of crimes, ranging from assault to attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, and has plead not guilty to all of them.

This story will be updated.