An Illinois woman who claimed that postpartum psychosis led her to kill her two children will be released from prison on parole after 31 years behind bars.

On Thursday, Paula Sims was granted parole in 12 to one vote, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Sims's attorney, Jed Stone, said his client was "grateful" and "happy”.

"She was grateful to the board for listening and finding in her favour," he said.

Sims was convicted in 1990 for killing her six-week-old daughter, Heather, and later admitted that she also killed another infant, Loralei, in 1986. At the time of each infant's death she claimed that an intruder had broken in and kidnapped the children.

Mr Stone said Sims regularly reflects on her actions with remorse.

“There’s not a day that goes by that Paula doesn’t think about how horrific her crime was. And when she doesn’t feel responsibility and remorse and shame for her acts. But as I said to the board this morning, 32 years in prison without a single major violation … that’s a remarkable feat," Mr Stone said.

Paula Sims, who was convicted of killing two of her infant children in two separate incidents, will be released on parole. The image on the left shows Sims in 1989 after her arrest, while the image on the right is a current photo. (Illinois Department of Corrections)

Ultimately Sims, and Mr Stone, argued that psychosis brought on by postpartum emotions drove her to kill her children.

“This woman is not a violent person. She’s not an evil person. She’s a person who suffered from a mental illness. And that mental illness is gone,” he said.

According to Mr Stone, Sims "poses no threat to anyone."

“The thing about Paula is that she has a very hopeful outlook on life and she is a profoundly religious person. Those two things got her through this and will get her through the balance of her life,” he said.

While Sims drew a crowd of about 20 supporters to celebrate the announcement of her release, there are plenty of people who are unhappy with the news.

Illinois Senate Republicans blasted the prison board for releasing Sims and alleged there was a "lack of transparency" in the body.

“Yet again, the 14-member Prisoner Review Board, 10 of which are acting and serving unconfirmed, has voted to release another individual who has committed heinous, unspeakable crimes," Republican Sens. Jason Plummer of Edwardsville, Terri Bryant of Murphysboro, and Steve McClure of Springfield said in a statement.

State Attorney Thomas Haine – whose father was the state attorney when Sims was originally prosecuted – also opposed the release. He sent a letter to the parole board in August voicing his opposition. The prosecutor claims that Sims lied to the police, doctors, members of her family and the jurors on several occasions and denied that she was the direct and sole cause of her children's deaths.

Sims was originally sentenced to life without parole, but Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois commuted her sentence earlier this year. As a result, she was eligible for a parole hearing.