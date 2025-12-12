First state announces to have cut ties with PBS due to ‘not feasible’ costs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arkansas has become the first U.S. state to sever its ties with the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), the network behind beloved programmes such as "Sesame Street," "Nova," and "Antiques Roadshow."

The Arkansas Educational Television Commission, comprising eight members appointed by the governor, announced on Thursday its intention to disaffiliate from PBS on July 1.

The commission cited annual membership dues of approximately $2.5 million as "not feasible," alongside an unexpected loss of a similar amount in federal funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

The CPB was targeted for closure earlier this year and subsequently defunded by Congress. PBS Arkansas will now rebrand as Arkansas TV, promising an increased focus on local content, according to Executive Director and CEO Carlton Wing, a former Republican state representative who took charge in September.

Wing stated, "Public television in Arkansas is not going away. In fact, we invite you to join our vision for an increased focus on local programming, continuing to safeguard Arkansans in times of emergency and supporting our K-12 educators and students."

PBS confirmed in an email Thursday that Arkansas is the first state to definitively sever ties with the broadcaster ( Getty Images )

PBS confirmed that Arkansas is the first state to definitively cut ties, noting that Alabama had considered similar action last month but opted to retain its contract following public outcry.

A PBS spokesperson expressed concern, stating, "The commission’s decision to drop PBS membership is a blow to Arkansans who will lose free, over the air access to quality PBS programming they know and love."

The defunding of the CPB is a direct consequence of President Donald Trump’s repeated targeting of public media, which he has claimed spreads political and cultural views antithetical to American values.

This move is expected to significantly impact the journalistic and cultural landscape, particularly for public radio and TV stations in smaller communities nationwide.

Arkansas House Democratic Leader Rep. Andrew Collins lamented the decision, calling it "certainly a loss for Arkansas families who value the programming of PBS."

The CPB provides funding to both PBS and NPR, with the majority of its support distributed to over 1,500 local public radio and television stations across the country.