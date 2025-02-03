Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A famed highway running along Malibu has reopened a month after wildfires tore through Los Angeles and destroyed thousands of homes.

The Pacific Coast Highway reopened Monday morning and traffic along the scenic shoreline route began moving again at 8 a.m. with just one lane in each direction and limited speed from Santa Monica northwest to the Ventura County line.

“Essential traffic only is strongly encouraged,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said in a statement. Cleanup and utility repairs continue, and Horvath warned that “this will not be the same PCH as before the fires.”

Proof-of-residence or entry passes are still required to enter the Palisades burn zone.

The fires left 29 people dead and destroyed more than 57,000 acres since they started on January 7. Numerous Los Angeles area residents were impacted and thousands were forced to evacuate as the blazes tore through neighborhoods.

All of the recent blazes have now reached 100 percent containment.

The PCH partially reopened Sunday morning on the northernmost section in Malibu. Reopening of the remaining section in the Pacific Palisades area was delayed as Los Angeles city officials made a last-minute decision to keep the checkpoints in place over concerns of public safety and looting.

The Los Angeles Police Department will transfer responsibility for Palisades access to the California Highway Patrol and the National Guard, which will enable the LAPD to increase service citywide, Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

“We continue to adapt in real time to this dynamic situation. This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across LA has been impacted for nearly one month," Bass said.

Rain is in the forecast starting Tuesday, and the highway will be monitored for hazards including mud and debris flows, Horvath said.

The Palisades Fire began during heavy winds Jan. 7, destroying or damaging nearly 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures and killing at least 12 people. Another wind-whipped fire started the same day in Altadena, a community to the east, killing at least 17 people and destroying or damaging more than 10,000 homes and other buildings.

Both fires were finally fully contained last week.