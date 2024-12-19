Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A freight train traveling through Texas’s Reeves County was derailed after it collided with a tractor trailer, before slamming into a building leaving on person dead, according to city officials.

Officials in Pecos City declared a major accident after the train crashed into the town’s Chamber of Commerce building near the intersection of Oak Street and Dot Stafford Street.

Authorties were on the scene gathering details and assessing the situation after it came off its tracks just before 5.00 p.m. on Wednesday.

County officials said that one person had been killed and another four people injured, including one casualty who sustained serious wounds. They were transported to an Odessa hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The three other casualties were treated at a local hopsital, officials said.

“We did have a tractor trailer struck by a train which did cause a derailment a little before 5.00 p.m. today,” Pecos City manager Charles Lino confirmed to reporters on Wednesday evening.

open image in gallery Carriages have been left strewn by the oradside after the train derailed ( Reeves County Texas/Facebook )

open image in gallery ( Reeves County Texas/FB )

It is not clear how the tractor trailer was positioned on the tracks. It was not addressed whether the victims were inside the building or out when the train collided.

The public has been urged to avoid the area for safety reasons, authorites said in a public notice on Wednesday evening.

Harrowing footage shared to Facebook by Reeves County officials shows the magnitute of the crash, including train cars strewn besides the tracks.

Three train cars that carried potentially hazardous materials were derail, however, there were no know leaks of the dangerous cargo. The only leak was diesel from an engine that has since been contained.

An update is expected at 10.00 a.m. local time on Thursday morning.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.