Nine pedestrians struck by truck in Los Angeles, say officials
Nine pedestrians were struck by a truck in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, say officials.
Six people were taken by ambulance to hospital while three declined treatment after the incident near downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.
One adult is described as being seriously injured while the rest had minor injuries, stated LAFD.
