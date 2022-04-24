South African rugby star killed in Texas car crash by teen fleeing traffic stop

A former South African rugby star was killed when a teenage driver fleeing a traffic stop collided with his vehicle in Texas Friday.

Pedrie Wannenburg, 41, was in his truck with wife Evette and their children Isbelle, 10 and Francois, 8, when a suspect’s vehicle lost control while travelling in excess of 100 mph (160kms), went airborne over a median and crashed into his truck, shortly after Harris County Sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop.

Mr Wannenburg was airlifted to hospital where he died from his injuries. Francois suffered life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital. Evette and Isabelle weren’t seriously injured.

After hitting Mr Wanneburg’s truck, the vehicle slammed into a second vehicle, injuring two of the four people inside.

Pedrie Wannenburg’s vehicle, right, shows the impact of the crash (Cy-Fair Fire Department)

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a fourth vehicle was unable to stop in time and crashed as well.

Mr Wannenburg made 20 appearances for the South African rugby team between 2002 and 2007, and also played for club teams in France and Ireland before moving to the US in 2016.

He briefly played for the Denver Stampede before joining the Austin Elite team as a coach.

There was an outpouring of grief for the popular 1.96m, 112kg forward, who narrowly missed out on selection for South Africa’s World Cup-winning squad in 2007.

Several members of the Austin Elite team released a statement paying tribute to Mr Wannenburg and wishing his son a speedy recovery.

Harris County Sheriff’s said the 16-year-old driver was transported to the hospital, along with two 16-year-old passengers, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teenager has been charged with felony murder, reckless aggravated assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of aggravated assault-bodily injury.

It is not known why the sheriff’s deputy tried to pull the driver over, or why he fled.

A GoFundme page has been set up to help the family.

“Pedrie’s family, friends, neighbors, athletes, fans, and the world have lost one of the kindest and genuine souls,” family friend Ericka Braun wrote.

“He was robbed of his life too soon.”