Pele undergoes surgery to remove bowel tumour

Footballer Pele has had a tumour removed from his bowel after it was discovered during a routine medical check.

The Brazilian national is recovering in an intensive care unit in hospital in Sao Paulo following surgery, though will be moved to a ward on Tuesday.

Pele, 80, said he was doing well after the operation, hailing it as a “great victory”.

He said: “I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr Fábio and Dr Miguel to take care of my health.

“Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week.

“Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”

The Albert Einstein Hospital said the tumour was identified during a routing cardiovascular exam, and had been sent off for tests.

Pele was hospitalised on 31 August, and had refuted claims he was in poor health.

He said last week: “Guys, I didn’t faint, and I’m in very good health.

“I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic."

The former footballer has always kept notoriously fit and rarely faced injury on the pitch, until he underwent a failed hip replacement in 2012, and can now not walk unaided.