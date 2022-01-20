Peloton shares tumble after company halts production on connected fitness products due to falling demand
Demand for company’s home exercise equipment has slowed, according to report
Peloton’s stock price fell by as much as 25 per cent following reports that the company was halting production of its fitness products.
The firm is taking the action as consumer demand for its connected bikes and treadmills slows and it looks to control costs, according to internal documents seen by CNBC.
Peloton, which became a popular pandemic purchase as people exercised at home, plans to pause production of its Bike in February and March, said CNBC.
It had already paused production of its premium Bike+ in December and will continue that until June.
It will also pause production of its Treadmill for six weeks beginning in February, and will not manufacture the Tread+ at all in 2022.
The company has been left with thousands of bikes and treadmills in its warehouses and is trying to reset its inventory levels, according to CNBC.
“It is clear that we underestimated the reopening impact on our company and the overall industry,” Chief Financial Officer Jill Woodworth said on Peloton’s last earnings call in November.
In a confidential presentation dated 10 January, the company stated that demand for its equipment has seen a “significant reduction” due to increased competition and shoppers price sensitivity, says CNBC.
Peloton recently announced that it would add $250 and $350 in delivery and set-up costs to its original Bike and Tread, blaming the increases on supply-chain costs.
The Independent has reached out to Peloton, which is due to report its earnings on 8 February, for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies