Police investigating after pregnant Amish woman found dead in Pennsylvania home

The police in Pennsylvania are investigating the death of a pregnant Amish woman as a suspected homicide after her body was found inside her home in Crawford County.

Rebekah Byler, 23, was found dead at her home in Sparta Township when the state police were called to the scene around 12.30pm on Monday.

Law enforcement authorities were considering the death a suspected homicide and "aggressively investigating all available leads", the police said on Tuesday.

The authorities have so far not released further details, but according to local media, the woman had gunshot wounds.

"At this point, we have confirmed the identity of the female, that she is deceased, and it looks like suspicious circumstances," Lt Mark Weindorf told WJET-TV.

Byler's two other children were in the home, unharmed, where their mother's body was discovered by law enforcement.

The police have asked locals to report suspicious people, cars or activity in the area at 814-663-2043.

The "stunned" and "heartbroken" Spartansburg community said Byler's death has impacted everyone in the area.

"Buncha good people everyone seems to get along with them. Everyone is just stunned. Nobody could even imagine that this kind of stuff is going on,” Randy Eaton, a local resident, told WJET-TV.

“It’s definitely shameful that anything like this could go on here. There’s not a person who’s not concerned. Everyone is surprised."

Charleen Hajec, owner of Spartansburg Pharmacy, said that he was "very very concerned about the Amish community. I’m worried for them".