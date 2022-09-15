Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Multiple people have been injured during a Pennsylvania bomb squad training exercise at a prison facility.

Officials say that three law enforcement officers were hurt in an explosion during the exercise at a Montgomery County prison on Thursday morning.

The FBI says that a member of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a Pennsylvania State Trooper, and an FBI agent were hurt in the blast.

The injured were transported to hospitals but their conditions have not been made public.

At least two fire trucks responded to a field near SCI - Phoenix in Skippack Township, shortly after 10am.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police are both investigating the incident, with the FBI tweeting that a training device had unexpectedly detonated.

“This morning, FBI Philadelphia was holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, wounding bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia,” the FBI tweeted.