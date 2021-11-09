School bus carrying 29 students plunges into Pennsylvania creek

A school bus carrying 29 students fell into a creek at Easton in Pennsylvania, injuring fourteen people, including the driver, according to reports.

Thirteen students and the driver were taken to a hospital with minor injuries when the Easton Area Middle School bus fell 25 feet into the Bushkill Creek, The Express-Times reported.

Police are still investigating what caused the accident on Monday morning.

The Easton school official, John Remaley said at least two students had to be lifted up the creek embankment in baskets. He confirmed that the injuries of students were not serious.

Mr Remaley also said that the students were taken to the hospital around 7.30am in the 500 block of Bushkill Drive.

Authorities said that the police are reconstructing the crash and looking at a dashcam video of a vehicle that was behind the school bus.

The bus was carrying 29 middle school students.

Officials are also investigating whether the driver, whose identity was not revealed by the police, had any drugs or alcohol in his system when he was driving.

Easton police chief, Carl Scalzo, was quoted by WFMZ as saying that “the bus was travelling northbound, veered off, went through the guide rail and went through the path into the creek.

He said that the crash could have been worse. “They could’ve hit any one of those trees, if the water was higher, if there was a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction or if there was somebody on the path, this could’ve been a much different situation,” he added.

“You look to count the blessings when they’re there and there were a lot in this instance,” Mr Scalzo said.

The bus was later removed from the creek, it was reported.

One of the middle schoolers on the bus told The Express-Times that the incident was “kind of scary.”