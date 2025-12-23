Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man in his 60s killed after getting caught in wood chipper

Pennsylvania police arrived at a home to find the man trapped in the chipper

Man dies after getting trapped in wood chipper, initial reports say

A Pennsylvania man died Monday following an accident involving a wood chipper in Bucks County, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at a home on Valley View Drive in Lower Southampton Township, prompting emergency crews to respond to a reported industrial accident.

According to officials, the victim, believed to be in his 60s, was working outside when part of his body became caught in the powerful landscaping machine.

Responders arrived shortly after 4:40 p.m. to find the man stuck inside a wood chipper. He was reportedly stuck up to his shoulder.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A Pennsylvania man in his 60s died Monday afternoon after getting stuck in a wood chipper
A Pennsylvania man in his 60s died Monday afternoon after getting stuck in a wood chipper (Getty/iStock)

At this time, police have not released the identity of the victim, but Philadelphia police were at the scene because the victim is related to a member of the Philadelphia Police Department.

"They are here supporting that person,” Lower Southampton Township Police Chief Ted Krimmel told NBC10.

Authorities said the cause of the accident remains under active investigation as the Bucks County Coroner’s Office determines the man’s official cause of death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time,” the Lower Southampton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The Independent has contacted the coroner’s office for an update.

