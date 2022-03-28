Fiery crash involving ‘up to 20’ vehicles shuts down Pennsylvania highway

A massive crash reportedly involving up to 20 vehicles has brought traffic to a standstill on a Pennsylvania highway.

The crash unfolded at around 11am Monday on Interstate 81 near Minersville, prompting officials in Schuylkill County to declare a mass casualty incident.

No injuries or deaths have been reported as of 1pm local time as first responders continue assessing the scene.

Images posted on social media showed fire crews working to extinguish flames from the crash that was estimated to have involved 20 cars and tractor trailers.

Pennsylvania State Police reported that a tanker truck was on fire, as seen in video from Schuylkill County Firewire.

Another video posted on Facebook by Mike Moye captured a chain reaction of vehicles smashing into others already stopped on the slippery roadway.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it had responded to the incident but did not offer any details about injuries.

Journalist Matt Catrillo of the WKOK 1070 radio station reported that an undisclosed number of people were trapped in their vehicles.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but authorities suspect it was sparked by a snow squall on the roadway, which has been closed in both directions.

The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning on multiple highways in the state, including I-81, effective until 1.30pm.