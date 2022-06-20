Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen
The victim was taken to a hospital where he subsequently died
A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.
In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.
Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.
“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to light a cigarette while wearing a nasal cannula for oxygen, causing an oxygen induced flame injuring the male victim,” the statement said.
First responders then transported the victim to Pottstown Hospital Tower Health.
Later, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office informed the police that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.
According to the Fire Protection Association, while oxygen itself is not flammable, it does act as an accelerant, helping fires grow larger and spread faster, reported Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
More oxygen also allows things to catch on fire at a lower temperature, including human hair and skin.
The man has not been identified by authorities.
