‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" - the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" - were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC.

The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates.

State Troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash.

The incident happened around 5:30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail.

The trucks left Adelanto, California last week and plan to arrive just outside Washington DC on 5 March. From there, the convoy organisers say the trucks will drive on the Beltway to demand Mr Biden rescind the national emergency enacted at the start of the pandemic. Mr Biden has extended the state of emergency to beyond 1 March, the original date it was planned to end.

The convoy organisers said the the truckers will not enter central Washington DC, though some participants - like Pennsylvania trucker Bob Bulos - have said they want to shut down the Beltway as part of their protest.

Convoy organisers said they have no intention of breaking any laws during their protest or fighting with police.

The convoy has already raised more than $1.5m in donations. That money will go toward fuel costs for the truckers, which will inevitably begin to increase as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues.