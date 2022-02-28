‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC
The truckers are demanding Joe Biden end the national state of emergency declared at the beginning of the pandemic
Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" - the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" - were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC.
The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates.
State Troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash.
The incident happened around 5:30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail.
The trucks left Adelanto, California last week and plan to arrive just outside Washington DC on 5 March. From there, the convoy organisers say the trucks will drive on the Beltway to demand Mr Biden rescind the national emergency enacted at the start of the pandemic. Mr Biden has extended the state of emergency to beyond 1 March, the original date it was planned to end.
The convoy organisers said the the truckers will not enter central Washington DC, though some participants - like Pennsylvania trucker Bob Bulos - have said they want to shut down the Beltway as part of their protest.
Convoy organisers said they have no intention of breaking any laws during their protest or fighting with police.
The convoy has already raised more than $1.5m in donations. That money will go toward fuel costs for the truckers, which will inevitably begin to increase as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies