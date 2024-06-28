Jump to content

No tsunami threat after magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Peru coast

At least three quakes hit near the coast of central Peru over a period of 10 minutes around 12.36am (local time)

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 28 June 2024 08:26
Comments
Peru’s prime minister says no deaths reported so far after 7.2 earthquake
Peru’s prime minister says no deaths reported so far after 7.2 earthquake (AFP via Getty Images)

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Peru during the early hours of Friday, prompting authorities to briefly issue a tsunami warning.

At least three quakes hit near the coast of central Peru over a period of 10 minutes around 12.36am (local time), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had issued an alert warning of “possible” tsunami waves reaching up to 1 to 3m above the tide level along some parts of the coast. The tsunami warnings were later withdrawn.

The most recent temblor struck around 8km west of Atiquipa, south of the capital Lima near the borders of Chile and Bolivia. It was about 28km deep.

There were no injuries and deaths according to the first assessment, prime minister Gustavo Adrianzen said in a statement.

More follows

