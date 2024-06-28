No tsunami threat after magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Peru coast

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Peru during the early hours of Friday, prompting authorities to briefly issue a tsunami warning.

At least three quakes hit near the coast of central Peru over a period of 10 minutes around 12.36am (local time), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had issued an alert warning of “possible” tsunami waves reaching up to 1 to 3m above the tide level along some parts of the coast. The tsunami warnings were later withdrawn.

The most recent temblor struck around 8km west of Atiquipa, south of the capital Lima near the borders of Chile and Bolivia. It was about 28km deep.

There were no injuries and deaths according to the first assessment, prime minister Gustavo Adrianzen said in a statement.

