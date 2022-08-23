Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A tourist bus carrying 20 people plunged off the side of a cliff on a section of the Cusco-Quillabamba road network in Peru on Monday evening, leaving four people dead and 16 others injured.

Officials said that the group onboard the bus included the driver, two Peruvians, and 17 visitors from other countries. The group was returning from a trip to Machu Picchu, the landmark Incan citadel high in the Andes Mountains, when the driver lost control of the vehicle in what Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Roberto Sanchez said was a fog.

The four dead travelers included one Peruvian and three Colombian citizens. The victims of the crash were transported to medical facilities in Cusco, where they recieved treatment. People Magazine reported that a number of the injured tourists have been discharged, while, as of Monday, at least one other person was in intensive care.

The injured tourists hailed from a wide array of countries, including Israel, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Greece, and Argentina.