A tourist bus carrying 20 people plunged off the side of a cliff on a section of the Cusco-Quillabamba road network in Peru on Monday evening, leaving four people dead and 16 others injured.
Officials said that the group onboard the bus included the driver, two Peruvians, and 17 visitors from other countries. The group was returning from a trip to Machu Picchu, the landmark Incan citadel high in the Andes Mountains, when the driver lost control of the vehicle in what Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Roberto Sanchez said was a fog.
The four dead travelers included one Peruvian and three Colombian citizens. The victims of the crash were transported to medical facilities in Cusco, where they recieved treatment. People Magazine reported that a number of the injured tourists have been discharged, while, as of Monday, at least one other person was in intensive care.
The injured tourists hailed from a wide array of countries, including Israel, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Greece, and Argentina.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies