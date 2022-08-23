Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Four dead, 16 injured after tourist bus crashes near Peru’s Machu Picchu

20 people were on the bus as it plunged off a cliff following a trip to the landmark destination

Abe Asher
Tuesday 23 August 2022 20:54
Comments
Lego Machu Picchu

A tourist bus carrying 20 people plunged off the side of a cliff on a section of the Cusco-Quillabamba road network in Peru on Monday evening, leaving four people dead and 16 others injured.

Officials said that the group onboard the bus included the driver, two Peruvians, and 17 visitors from other countries. The group was returning from a trip to Machu Picchu, the landmark Incan citadel high in the Andes Mountains, when the driver lost control of the vehicle in what Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Roberto Sanchez said was a fog.

The four dead travelers included one Peruvian and three Colombian citizens. The victims of the crash were transported to medical facilities in Cusco, where they recieved treatment. People Magazine reported that a number of the injured tourists have been discharged, while, as of Monday, at least one other person was in intensive care.

The injured tourists hailed from a wide array of countries, including Israel, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Greece, and Argentina.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in