Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Latam Airlines plane crashes on runway, kills two firefighters

Police are investigating the accident as a possible case of homicide

Maroosha Muzaffar
Saturday 19 November 2022 11:17
Comments

Related: Firefighters attend aftermath of Russian jet crash in Siberia

A Latam airlines jet collided with a firetruck on its runway as it was taking off, killing two firefighters in Lima, Peru on Friday.

Angel Torres and Nicolas Santa Gadea lost their lives as the Latam flight, LA2213, smashed into a fire truck.

Peru’s health ministry said that two passengers were in serious condition and 20 were receiving treatment. No crew members or passengers were dead, the official statement said.

The authorities are now investigating the accident as potential manslaughter. It remains unclear why the fire truck was on the runway, local reports said.

The collision took place at about 3:30pm local time at the Jorge Chávez International airport in Lima, Peru. The flight, LA2213 — an Airbus A320 —  was going to Juliaca Inca Manco Capac International airport from Lima, the airline officials said.

Recommended

Latam CEO Manuel Van Oordt told the media that the flight had been cleared for take-off. “We don’t know why [the fire truck] was there. We didn’t ask for their services.”

Meanwhile, President Pedro Castillo of Peru has expressed his condolences to the families of the two firefighters that lost their lives in the accident.

He tweeted: “I express my heartfelt condolences to the relatives of Ángel Torres and Nicolás Santa Gadea, brave firefighters who died in the accident. My thoughts and my prayers are with them. I pray for the recovery of the wounded.”

After the disastrous collision, operations at the Jorge Chavez airport in Peru were suspended till Saturday afternoon.

People who lost their flights remain outside the closed Jorge Chavez International Airport after the accident of the LA2213 flight in Lima, on 18 November 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lima Airport Partners, which operates Jorge Chavez airport said that “at this moment we are finding and investigating all the necessary factors that could determine the cause of this.”

Videos on social media show the plane coming to an abrupt halt after the collision as plumes of smoke and tall flames could be seen rising from the aircraft.

Passengers waiting at the airport for other planes described the “harrowing” visuals as the collision took place.

This grab from an AFP video shows the LA2213 flight plane after it collided with a firefighting vehicle at the Jorge Chavez International Ariport in Lima

(AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

Recommended

Reuters quoted one person, Mauro Ferreira,  who was waiting to take a flight to Panama as saying that “everyone in the departure lounge was apprehensive until we saw the plane stopped, and then the fire engines and ambulances arrived.”

Meanwhile, Latam officials have informed their passengers that “passengers travelling to and/or from Lima, including those connecting via Jorge Chavez International airport, between Friday November 18 and Monday 21 November, have the opportunity to either: i) modify their flight by up to 15 days from their original travel date, without fare difference or change fees, or ii) request a full refund.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in