Baseball star Pete Alonso walked away uninjured after being involved in a “brutal” car accident on his way to spring training.

The New York Mets player said he felt “really blessed to be here” after being involved in the serious accident in Tampa, Florida.

Alonso, 27, said that he was driving through an intersection when another motorist ran a red light and hit him, causing his Ford truck to flip three times.

“One (moment) I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, and next thing I know I’m kicking my windshield in trying to get out of a flipped-over car,” he said after arriving at the Mets’ training camp in Port St Lucie, Florida.

His wife, Haley, was driving behind him in another car and called emergency services.

“Yesterday as Pete and I were heading to Spring Training, a distracted driver ran a red light going at an extremely fast rate and hit directly into Pete’s truck. I was in my car following behind him and saw the whole thing happen in front of me. Once the car struck the side of his truck, it flipped 3 times and slid into where you see it in these videos,” she wrote.

Alonso’s wife posted video of the mangled remains of her husband’s car on Instagram.

“Yesterday I got in a really kinda brutal car accident. ... To me this is just really special to be here,” the Mets player told reporters on Monday.

“This is a really special spring training because yesterday was a really close experience to death.

“I’m thankful to be alive. I’m really thankful that I’m healthy, very thankful to be here. Anything can happen at any given moment. I’m just really, really blessed to be here.”