Nearly 900 New York City residents have been informed that they were jabbed with a “defective” Covid-19 vaccine and therefore would need an additional dose

The “expired” vaccinations were given out between 5 June to 10 June at a the vaccination clinic at the NFL Experience in Manhattan’s Times Square. The location is able to perform 1,500 jabs when at maximum capacity for over 12 hours a day, between 7.30am and 7.30pm.

However, the company behind the site, ATC Vaccination Services, told 8,999 people that they were required to have another shot before they could be considered fully vaccinated as the shots they got were believed to be ineffective due to improper storing.

According to the CDC, the particular vaccine they used can only be kept in the freezer for two weeks.

“We are contacting you concerning the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine you received at Times Square – NFL Experience vaccination site on June 5 to June 10, 2021. It was recognized after the vaccine was administered, that it had been in the freezer beyond the approved time frame prior to it being administered,” a message seen by The New York Post read to those impacted.

They added that the second jab can be taken at any location offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination. It must be administered in the “opposite arm” to the faulty dose, however it can be done immediately. In order to be classed as fully vaccinated, one must receive two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A father of two, who wished to have his identity kept anonymous, was upset about the discovery.

“The guy who called wasn’t even a doctor,” he told The New York Post. He also expressed how angry he was that it took so long for the mistake to be realised.

ATC Vaccination Services have been replaced by another company at the vaccination site.

A spokesperson for The ATC Vaccination Services said to The Independent in a statement,“We apologize for the inconvenience to those receiving the vaccine batch in question and want people first and foremost to know that we have been advised that there is no danger from the vaccine they received.”

The statement continued, “After consulting Pfizer, NYC Department of Health sent out an email on our behalf alerting everyone to return for another vaccine.”