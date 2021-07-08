Pfizer plans to seek approval for a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine it has been developing as a way to boost antibodies which fade over time and guard against new, highly contagious versions of Covid like the so-called “Delta variant.”

Pending government approval, clinical studies could begin as soon as August, the company, along with its partner BioNtech, announced on Thursday.

Covid vaccines remain highly effective in stopping severe illness and death in areas where people have access to the treatment, but recent findings in countries like Israel suggest that efficacy at stopping the spread of Covid and lower-level symptoms wanes over time.

“As seen in real world evidence released from the Israel Ministry of Health, vaccine efficacy has declined six months post-vaccination, at the same time that the Delta variant is becoming the dominant variant in the country,” the companies said in a statement. “That is why we have said, and we continue to believe that it is likely, based on the totality of the data we have to date, that a third dose may be needed within 6 to 12 months after full vaccination,” they added.