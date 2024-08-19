Legendary talk show host Phil Donahue dead at 88: ‘He was one of a kind’

Support truly

Daytime talk show host Phil Donahue had died aged 88 following a long illness.

The talk show pioneer died at his home surrounded by his family, including his wife, actor Marlo Thomas, his sister, children, grandchildren and his golden retriever, Charlie, his family said in a statement to Today.

The so-called “king of daytime talk,” Donahue was the host and creator of The Phil Donahue Show, which reinvented how the typical talk show ran. The show, started in 1967, got rid of the common talk show themes and formats in favor of focusing on a single controversial issue each episode and allowing audience participation.

Over its 29-year run, his eponymous show was later renamed Donahue and moved filming locations from Dayton, Ohio to Chicago and eventually to New York City.

He later returned to TV to host a show on MSNBC, where he made clear his opposition to the war in Iraq. But the show was canceled after less than a year. The network cited low ratings for the cancellation, but some viewers wondered if his anti-war sentiments contributed to the decision.

Donahue appears with former first lady Nancy Reagan during taping of his show on November 6, 1989 ( AP )

Oprah Winfrey praised Donahue at the time for his bravery in broadcasting his opinion, which clashed with most others prevailing on TV at the time: “The bottom line is we need you, Phil, because we need to be challenged by the voice of dissent.”

Throughout his career, Donahue won nine Daytime Emmys and received 20 nominations, earned a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996, won the Peabody award in 1981 for “ability to ask the tough questions without seeming to offend” and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in May 2024.

Donahue blows a kiss to Oprah Winfrey as she presents him with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in New York in 1996 ( AP )

“He helped change hearts and minds through honest and open dialogue,” President Joe Biden said while presenting the award. “And over the course of a defining career in television and through thousands of daily conversations, Phil Donahue steered the nation’s discourse and spoke to our better angels.”

After the news of his passing on Monday, many in his industry have praised Donahue and his legacy.

President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Donahue at the White House on May 3, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Today host Sheinelle Jones gave a touching tribute to Donahue on Monday morning’s show: “You know, we overuse sometimes the word trailblazer, but he certainly was, indeed.”

ABC correspondent Deborah Roberts posted on X: “So sad to hear of the passing of talk show icon Phil Donahue at age 88. Like so many journalists, he inspired me during my career. What a life! Sending prayers of comfort to Marlo and his family.”

Former tabloid talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael also honored Donahue in an X post: “This is a very sad day. I admired Phil Donahue for so many reasons, and he was one of the finest broadcasters in American television. If there wasn’t a Phil, there would have never been a Sally. My thoughts & prayers go out to Marlo and their family.”

CBC journalist Ian Hanomansing similarly remarked: “Phil Donahue was one of a kind. In a deceptively bland television world he took on uncomfortable topics. He interacted with his studio audience with respect. I was fortunate enough to be in that audience for two tapings and it didn’t disappoint. His influence is still being felt.”

Donahue’s family requested that donations be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund, according to Today.