A firefighter has been killed and five other people have been rescued after a building collapsed in Philadelphia.

The five people rescued were four other firefighters and a licensing and inspections worker, according to 1st Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy.

They were responding to a fire at a building at 300 W Indiana Street in the Fairhill neighbourhood of the city.

The fire was reported just before 2am on Saturday and had been put out by 3.24am, Mr Murphy said.

