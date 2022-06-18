Philadelphia building collapse: Firefighter killed and five people rescued
A firefighter has been killed and five other people have been rescued after a building collapsed in Philadelphia.
The five people rescued were four other firefighters and a licensing and inspections worker, according to 1st Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy.
They were responding to a fire at a building at 300 W Indiana Street in the Fairhill neighbourhood of the city.
The fire was reported just before 2am on Saturday and had been put out by 3.24am, Mr Murphy said.
More follows ...
