Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Philadelphia taxpayers have spent around $270,000 funding a scheme that buys one-way bus tickets for homeless people in an attempt to get them to leave the city.

The Stranded Traveler Assistance program has provided tickets for more than 1,000 people to travel across the country since 2021, according to records reviewed by NBC10, with city officials describing it as “the most efficient program in ending homelessness.”

According to information from the city’s Office of Homeless Services, the program provides travel assistance to “non-residents who find themselves stranded, in crisis situations, in Philadelphia.”

“The aid helps travelers return to communities where they have family or social support and will have a better opportunity to attain self-sufficiency,” the department states.

To get the assistance requires the person’s name, social security number, and the number of adults and children that are traveling. They must also have a place to go at the location they are traveling to.

The tickets are designed to help people who find themselves ‘stranded’ in the city to get to places where they have ‘family or social support’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

However, city officials acknowledge that the program is not “fail safe,” as there are no court record or background checks, and no follow up once the individual has boarded the bus.

“They come to us and say, ‘Hey, I'm ready to end my homelessness here in the city,’” Bruce Johnson, the assistant deputy director for the Office of Homeless Services, told NBC10.

“We don't necessarily check court records and backgrounds as far as us assisting participants,” Johnson told the outlet, adding: “It's a success once we give them that ticket and they arrive at their new destination site.”

As there is also no follow up on the other end, Johnson admitted that Philadelphia officials cannot be certain that the individuals do not end up homeless again in their new destination.

“No program is a fail-safe program,” he said.

The program has reportedly cost taxpayers $270,000 since July 2021.

In addition, investigations by NCB10 found that half of those using the Stranded Traveler program between 2021 and May 2025 traveled under 750 miles away from Philadelphia – and some return.

The outlet reported that one man, Jose Colon, used the program back in July, only to return to the city several weeks later.

The Independent reached out to Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Services for comment on whether the service was used to move homeless people out of the city and clarification on the number that return.

A business owner in Santa Monica, California, has been testing his own similar program. John Alle, a real estate advisory business owner and co-founder of the Santa Monica Coalition, launched a no-questions-asked program last week offering free flights home to unhoused people in LA with ID and someone waiting at their destination.