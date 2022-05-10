Three dead after car crashes into public transport station in Philadelphia

A horrific crash has left three people dead at a public transportation station overnight in Philadelphia.
Around 3am on Tuesday, the driver of a white Honda Pilot crashed into the service fence between the Allegheny’s SEPTA station on the Frankford Market Line and a neighboring Walgreens. Fox 29 in Philadelphia reported that vehicle had been traveling at a speed of 100mph before the crash.
The driver of the car was killed, as were two pedestrians — one of whom was decapitated. Another victim is in stable condition at an area hospital.
Kensington and Allegheny avenues in northeast Philadelphia have reportedly been closed this morning. SEPTA service is continuing in the area, but the Allegheny station is also closed as law enforcement investigate.
