Drivers in Philadelphia were given something to laugh about on their commute this week.

A freeway sign, in the city’s Holmesburg neighborhood, was erected reading “Cenrtal Phila” instead of “Central Phila,” by switching out the “R” and “T”.

The sign is located on I-95, and officials have since covered it up after the error spread across morning news shows and social media.

A freeway sign misspelling central as “cenrtal” went up in Philadelphia recently. Authorities say the mistake will be corrected soon and have covered the sign ( 6abc )

“We are aware of the misspelled sign at the new Cottman ramp at I-95 and have taken immediate action to address it,” said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“The sign has been covered, the misspelled word will be corrected tonight and a corrected sign will be installed this week. All costs of correcting this error will be covered by the contractor.”

Freeway signs can cost thousands of dollars to make and there’s no doubt that this error, too, will be an expensive one to fix.

Social media users poked fun at the mistake on the social platform with one person writing on X: “You had one job PennDot!”

Another person posted: “I lived in Central Philadelphia. You’re probably better off in Cenrtal Philly.”

One news anchor on Fox 29 joked that whoever made the error is probably on the job hunt this week.