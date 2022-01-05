Philadelphia fire: Up to 13 feared dead in blaze with two others in two others in critical condition
Sources: Multiple fatalities after row home fire in Fairmount
As many as 13 people are feared dead after a fire in Philadelphia as two others remain in critical condition.
Children are thought to be included in the group of people who have died as an adult and a child have been taken to hospital.
The fire began at around 6.40am in a row of houses three stories high. When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming out of the second floor of the building and they worked for nearly an hour to regain control of the blaze.
A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with second-degree burns to his legs, according to ABC6. His condition is reportedly serious but stable.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has arrived at the scene of the fire.
Fox29 reported that the fire started on the second floor of the Philadelphia Housing Authority home, that there were working smoke alarms in the building, and that several kids are among the victims.
Police Department spokesperson Eric McLaurin said the house had been converted into two apartments.
“You just pray for all involved,” Mr McLaurin said, according to The New York Times. “It’s a bad situation.”
A neighbour from across the street said they “woke up to blood-curdling screams”, according to Fox 29.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies