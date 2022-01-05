As many as 13 people are feared dead after a fire in Philadelphia as two others remain in critical condition.

Children are thought to be included in the group of people who have died as an adult and a child have been taken to hospital.

The fire began at around 6.40am in a row of houses three stories high. When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming out of the second floor of the building and they worked for nearly an hour to regain control of the blaze.

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with second-degree burns to his legs, according to ABC6. His condition is reportedly serious but stable.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has arrived at the scene of the fire.

Fox29 reported that the fire started on the second floor of the Philadelphia Housing Authority home, that there were working smoke alarms in the building, and that several kids are among the victims.

Police Department spokesperson Eric McLaurin said the house had been converted into two apartments.

“You just pray for all involved,” Mr McLaurin said, according to The New York Times. “It’s a bad situation.”

A neighbour from across the street said they “woke up to blood-curdling screams”, according to Fox 29.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

