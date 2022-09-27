Football player killed and three injured after shooting near Philadelphia high school

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A football player was killed and three others injured after a shooting took place near a Philadelphia high school, according to officials.

Police say that the violence broke out close to the city’s Roxborough High School at around 4.30pm ET on Tuesday as a scrimmage for the team ended.

Investigators say that the four victims were walking off a field when a man shot at them from a Ford Explorer vehicle, reports WPVI.

A 14-year-old male was hit by the gunfire and later died from his injuries, according to police. Another 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were also shot and rushed to an area hospital in stable condition. The condition of the fourth victim has not been made public.

Investigators believe that all four victims were football players, but have not said if they attended the school, according to WVPI.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and no arrests have yet been made.

The shooting took place on the same day that Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order banning guns and other deadly weapons from city recreation facilities.

The incident comes the day after 19-year-old Tahmir Jones died in the city after being shot 21 times in broad daylight.

City officials say that as of 26 September there had been 1,407 non-fatal and 372 fatal shooting victims in Philadelphia in 2022.

As of Monday night there had been 400 homicides in the city so far in 2022.