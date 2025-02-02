Watch live scene of Philadelphia plane crash site as victims of Learjet55 tragedy named
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch a live scene of the Philadelphia plane crash site on Sunday (2 February) as victims of Learjet55 tragedy are named.
The mid-size air ambulance plane carrying a sick child and five others crashed on Friday night shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, plowing into a residential area and setting off at least six house fires.
The crash occurred in the Northeast part of the city around 6:10 p.m.
A medical transportation jet carrying a mother, daughter and four crew members were killed.
On Saturday night the six people on board – all Mexican nationals – were identified. The young girl was named as Valentina Guzman Murillo, and had been traveling with her mother, Lizeth Murillo Ozuna.
The plane was piloted by Captain Alan Montoya Perales, along with his copilot Josue Juarez. Also onboard was Dr Raul Meza Arredon, and Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, a paramedic.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments