More than 100 teens ransack Philadelphia Wawa store in bizarre attack caught on video
The damages are estimated to be worth thousands of dollars
A group of more than 100 teenagers were filmed ransacking a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia.
Video obtained by CBS from behind the counter at the Wawa store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Blvd shows the chaotic scene on Saturday. The teenagers could be seen throwing food across the store and dancing on top of the shelves.
The damages are estimated to be worth thousands of dollars, NBC reported. Philadelphia police responded to the scene and dispersed the crowd but no arrests were made.
In a statement, the convenience store chain decried the attack and said law enforcement was investigating the individuals responsible.
No injuries were reported and the motive behind the incidents remains unclear. Philadelphia police have opened an investigation.
“We are working closely with law enforcement to support their efforts to bring all of the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible,” Wawa said in a statement to ABC.
“We remain committed to protecting our associates and customers and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for each customer, in every Wawa store. Nothing is more important to us.”
A former employee at the store also told ABC she sympathized with the employees who had witnessed the ordeal.
“I was angry. I was very upset because being in the shoes of those employees, I know just how terrifying it is and how like, frustrating, it is having to clean up after that as well,” Kaitlyn Holtzman told the outlet.
Roughly three weeks ago, several Wawa locations in Philadelphia were forced to close early after they were targeted by minors, CBS reported.
Nobody was injured during the attack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3153.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies