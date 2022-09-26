Jump to content

More than 100 teens ransack Philadelphia Wawa store in bizarre attack caught on video

The damages are estimated to be worth thousands of dollars

Andrea Blanco
Monday 26 September 2022 18:24
(reddit/u/philadelphia76)

A group of more than 100 teenagers were filmed ransacking a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia.

Video obtained by CBS from behind the counter at the Wawa store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Blvd shows the chaotic scene on Saturday. The teenagers could be seen throwing food across the store and dancing on top of the shelves.

The damages are estimated to be worth thousands of dollars, NBC reported. Philadelphia police responded to the scene and dispersed the crowd but no arrests were made.

In a statement, the convenience store chain decried the attack and said law enforcement was investigating the individuals responsible.

No injuries were reported and the motive behind the incidents remains unclear. Philadelphia police have opened an investigation.

“We are working closely with law enforcement to support their efforts to bring all of the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible,” Wawa said in a statement to ABC.

“We remain committed to protecting our associates and customers and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for each customer, in every Wawa store. Nothing is more important to us.”

A former employee at the store also told ABC she sympathized with the employees who had witnessed the ordeal.

Police dispersed the crowd and nobody was arrested

(reddit/u/philadelphia76)

“I was angry. I was very upset because being in the shoes of those employees, I know just how terrifying it is and how like, frustrating, it is having to clean up after that as well,” Kaitlyn Holtzman told the outlet.

Roughly three weeks ago, several Wawa locations in Philadelphia were forced to close early after they were targeted by minors, CBS reported.

Nobody was injured during the attack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3153.

