Multiple people found dead in Phoenix home during hazardous materials incident
Police, firefighters and a hazmat team responded to a property and found ‘several’ victims inside
Multiple people were found dead in a Phoenix home after first responders attended a hazardous materials incident in the Arizona city.
Police, firefighters and a hazmat team responded to a property on Wednesday morning and found “several” victims inside as neighbouring homes were evacuated, say officials.
Authorities have not released any detailed information but have confirmed that the gas was switched off as a precaution.
Southwest Gas confirmed to ABC15 that they responded to the incident and found no natural gas leak at the home or in the area.
“Our hearts are heavy with today’s news and we are grateful for the quick response of first responders. There is nothing more important to us than to keep our communities safe and our crews continue to work with first responders to ensure the area is safe and secure,” the company said in a statement.
“Southwest Gas crews have thoroughly inspected all natural gas infrastructure from the meter on the property to the street and surrounding area for gas leaks. No leaks were found. All Southwest Gas infrastructure serving the community is operating without issue.”
Investigators are still waiting for the fire department to give them clearance to enter the home.
Aerial footage shows a large propane tank in a taped-off area around the home, with numerous ambulances and police vehicles also at the scene.
