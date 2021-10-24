Picasso paintings sell for £80m in Las Vegas auction

Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks owned by a Las Vegas hotel have sold at auction for nearly £80 million, with one painting selling for £29 million alone.

The Sotheby’s auction took place at the Bellagio hotel, which had previously displayed the works in its Picasso restaurant.

The highest price was fetched by the 1938 portrait “Femme Au Beret Rouge-Orange”, which depicts the Spanish artist’s muse and lover Marie-Therese Walter. The piece sold for $40.5m (£29m) - some $10m (£7.3m) more than expected - following what auctioneers described as a “prolonged bidding battle”.

MGM Resorts, which owns the hotel and casino, said Saturday’s sale, would help it improve the diversity of its fine art collection.

Twelve other Picasso paintings and ceremics will continue to be displayed in restaurant of the hotel.

Picasso's Femme Au Beret Rouge-Orange (PA)

Also sold in the auction was the two-metre tall “Homme Et Enfant” sold for $24.4 (£17m). The 1959 piece is regarded as an important example of Picasso’s late career work.

Picasso's Homme Et Enfant (PA)

Included in the sale were nine paintings and two ceramic pieces by the artist, who died in 1973, spanning some six decades, including “Nature Morte Au Panier De Fruits Et Aux Fleurs” from 1942 and “Le Dejeuner Sur L’herbe” from 1962.

Picasso’s Nature morte au panier de fruits et aux fleurs (PA)

The Bellagio ballroom featured a recreated version of the Sotheby’s auction room for the sale, which was hosted by the house’s chairman and auctioneer Oliver Barker.

Brooke Lampley, Sotheby’s chairman and worldwide head of sales for global fine art, said: “When we announced this unique collaboration with MGM Resorts a few months ago, there was an immediate buzz about this special auction.

“Tonight’s tremendous results only underscore the singular nature of this event, and the importance of creating bespoke experiences that cater to furthering our commitment to existing clients, as well as opening doors for a whole new audience to engage with Sotheby’s.”

The MGM Resorts collection was started more than 20 years ago by US property developer and casino mogul Steve Wynn, former owner of the Bellagio.