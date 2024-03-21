The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a world first, doctors in Boston have performed a kidney transplant from a genetically modified pig into a human.

The kidney was taken from the pig and transferred into a 62-year-old man who was living with end-stage kidney disease.

The miraculous procedure took place on 16 March at Massachussets General Hospital by surgeons and took four hours to complete.

This procedure is a major turning point for the medical world after it has proven a milestone in the pursuit of making organs more readily available to patients.

After this successful attempt, the news could bring hope to more than 100,00 people in the United States who are on the waiting list for an organ to become available for transplant.

Around 17 people die each day while they wait for an organ.

The man who has now received the first transplant with the pig kidney that had 69 genomic edits, has said he hopes his procedure will “give hope to thousands of people who need a transplant to survive.”

The recipient of this groundbreaking surgery, Richard Slayman, who lives in Weymouth, Massachusetts, weighed up the pros and cons of getting a pig kidney transplant with the team at the Transplant Centre.

Mr Slayman said that his kidney started to fail in 2023 and said he had full trust in the team at Massachusetts General Hospital to “meet my goals of not just improving my quality of life but extending it.”

“The real hero today is the patient, Mr. Slayman,” Joren C Madsen, the director of the MGH Transplant Center, said.

“As the success of this pioneering surgery, once deemed unimaginable, would not have been possible without his courage and willingness to embark on a journey into uncharted medical territory.”