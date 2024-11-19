Pig dubbed Notorious P.I.G. leads police on wild chase through neighborhood
The squealing suspect was finally apprehended after a chaotic police chase
Police officers were led on a bizarre chase after a pig nicknamed the “Notorious P.I.G.” ran wild through a neighborhood in Tacoma, Washington.
The chaotic chase unfolded at around 4pm on November 9 when the “unusual suspect” was spotted darting through yards, trotting up the roads, and scrambling between fencing.
Tacoma Police Department officers responded to the scene with bodycam footage showing the pig then leading them in a brief chase.
In the footage, Officer Gerald Bratcher is heard saying “the pig is being non-compliant,” as the small pink culprit darts past the legs of officers and onto the road.
Officer R. Fajardo then finally manages to grab Notorious P.I.G., who squeals as its adventure comes to an end.
The wayward pig was not harmed during its capture, police said.
“This week, our officers were called in to assist with an unusual ‘suspect’ – a neighborhood pig on the loose!” Tacoma PD said in a statement.
“When they arrived, they quickly sized up the situation and sprang into action. The little oinker made them work for their ’bacon,’ but, in the end, Notorious P.I.G. was safely captured and escorted off the streets!
“Thanks to our Animal Control Unit, Notorious P.I.G. now has a cozy reservation at The Rusty Bar Ranch. Check it out!”
