Pilot dies in bathroom on Miami flight carrying 271 passengers

An airline pilot died after collapsing in the bathroom of a Miami to Chile flight with 271 passengers aboard.

Captain Ivan Andaur began feeling unwell three hours into the LATAM Airlines flight from Florida to Santiago and after collapsing in the bathroom he received emergency treatment from the crew, reported Simple Flying.

The flight took thirty minutes to divert to Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport and first responders declared Andaur, a 25-year veteran pilot, dead when the plane landed.

The LA505 flight, which was operating a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, left Miami at 10.11pm on Monday 14 August and also had a relief captain and first officer onboard when the incident took place.

“LATAM Airlines Group reports that flight LA505 yesterday, which was on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew. When the plane landed, emergency services provided life-saving help, but the pilot sadly passed away,” the airline said in a statement.

“We are deeply moved by what has happened, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our employee. We are deeply grateful for his 25-year career and his valuable contribution, which was always distinguished by his dedication, professionalism, and dedication. During the flight, all the necessary safety protocols were carried out to safeguard the life of the affected pilot.”

Following the incident, the flight left Panama City on Tuesday and continued on to Chile.

According to the New York Post, Captain Andaur was 56 years old.

In March, a Southwest Airlines flight had to return to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas when one of the pilots fell ill shortly after departing for Columbus, Ohio.

An off-duty pilot from another airline was onboard the flight as a passenger and helped with radio communications as the flight returned to the Nevada city.

In the US airline pilots require a medical certificate that must be renewed annually for anyone under 40, and every six months for those over the age of 40.