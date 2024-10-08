Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A 60-year-old pilot has died after the replica First World War German fighter plane he was flying crashed at an air show in New York.

Brian Coughlin, of Cazenovia, New York, was flying the Fokker D.VIII replica during an exhibition at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in Red Hook on Saturday afternoon, according to sthe Red Hook Police Department.

Police said the engine appeared to catch fire, causing the plane to crash.

Coughlin, who was the sole person on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is now under way to determine what caused the plane’s mechanical failure.

This marks the second crash this year at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome after the wing of a Bücker 1930s plane was struck by another aircraft, forcing it to make an emergency landing. There was no fatalities during that incident.

Coughlin was a plane enthusiast and experienced pilot who had performed in air shows “for decades”, according to local outlet The Daily Catch .

He also enjoyed restoring World War I replica aircraft.

Coughlin was previously injured during a flight in 2005 when he had to undergo treatment for leg and facial injuries, the outlet reported.

Pictured: Brian Coughlin,60, standing with the Fokker DVIII replica aircraft ( John Koptonak/YouTube )

Janie Daly, a close friend of the victim, posted a moving tribute on Instagram: “Cliff and I lost an amazing mentor and friend this past weekend. I really don’t have the words to describe how heartbroken I am over the loss of Brian Coughlin.

“He was an absolute powerhouse of a human, amongst many other things a master aircraft builder and restorer, and the reason Cliff and I have had the opportunities we’ve had with our Fokker triplane project.

“My first introduction to vintage aviation was flying in the Fleet biplane Brian built. Like so many other people, he had a direct hand in sparking my interest in early aviation and was an indomitable figure at the aerodrome.”

In a statement online, the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome described Coughlin as a “longtime Aerodrome volunteer and Board Member” and canceled all remaining October shows following his death.

The aerodrome also asked the public not to speculate about his death.

Coughlin – a trustee at the facility – had rallied for “major upgrades” to the Red Hook Planning Board, reported the Catch.

The crash is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.