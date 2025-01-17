Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wife was killed and her husband left injured after three pit bulls attacked the couple and their pets at their Missouri home, officials said.

Officers rushed to the scene in St Louis after shots were reported fired and found 62-year-old Gladys Anthony severely injured and her 73-year-old husband injured after they were set on by the dogs, police said.

According to local reports, the incident started after Anthony got home from work and let her family’s own dogs into the backyard. She had just let one dog back into the house when she turned and saw her other dog being attacked.

The woman’s 9-year-old grandson witnessed the incident and tried to help. The grandchild did not suffer injuries. The dog was injured but is expected to survive.

The man had attempted to fight the dogs off with a broom and had fired shots in their direction to distract them but the gun later jammed. Officers deployed pepper spray after encountering the animals, forcing the dogs to flee the area.

The woman was bleeding heavily when officers arrived and was described as being barely conscious, according to Fox News. Responders brought the woman inside the home and rendered aid by applying tourniquets until EMS could respond.

Her daughter, Keshia Anthony, described the horrific incident.

“It wasn’t nothing that could stop them dogs... It was nothing that could be done to stop those damn dogs from touching her. It’s a problem. Why would you let some vicious dogs like that loose?” she told KSDK.

The victim was transported to the hospital but later pronounced deceased while in surgery. She was just days away from celebrating her birthday. Anthony’s husband suffered bites to his arms and legs and chose to receive treatment later.

Police were able to determine where the dogs resided after spotting them entering a neighboring yard. Animal control seized the dogs. The owner, a 54-year-old man, is cooperating with police, officials said, according to the outlet.

The animals will remain with animal control until further notice.

St Louis Environmental Health Bureau Chief Justin Hauser told local media officials had responded to the home of the dogs involved twice before the incident.

It’s not clear if the dog owner will face criminal charges.