Video shows woman mauled by pit bull escape by rolling into an elevator

Gruesome security camera footage shows a 25-year-old woman being savagely mauled by a pit bull as she crawls into an elevator in a desperate attempt to escape.

The black dog, with its jaws latched onto her arm, violently shakes its head side to side as the woman drags it out of her apartment and into the elevator.

The unidentified woman was putting shoes on in the bedroom of her home in Colombia when the dog attacked out of nowhere, according to La Opinion.

"Her reaction was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway, hoping that some neighbour would help her," police sources told the outlet.

( )

( )

The woman went to the ground floor of the apartment in Cúcuta, near Colombia’s northeast border with Venezuela.

The four-year-old pit bull continued to attack her neck, legs and arms as the elevator descended from her fifth floor. It finally stopped when the elevator doors opened again.

She got help from neighbours in the lobby and was taken by a family member to a nearby hospital with fractures on fingers on her right hand, multiple fractures on her left hand and lacerations to her upper body.

The dog was taken to into custody for 10 days as authorities assess its behaviour and decide whether it will be put down.