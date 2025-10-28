Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man sustained life-threatening injuries after falling from the upper seating area at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh during Monday’s NHL game between the Penguins and St. Louis Blues.

According to officials with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, the yet-to-be publicly identified man fell from the 200-level concourse into the lower concourse roughly 15 minutes after the game began.

The man struck another fan in a suite-level section, then continued his fall into the 100-level seating area, officials said.

The falling fan was transported to the nearby Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials told WTAE. The other person struck during the fall was evaluated by paramedics and declined further treatment.

Authorities say few in attendance appeared to see the incident live, though images of broken glass from one of arena’s top levels circulated in local media soon after.

open image in gallery It is the third time someone has fallen from a great height at a major sporting event in Pittsburgh this year ( Getty )

The Penguin’s organization and the arena’s management group confirmed they are monitoring the situation, while law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances of the fall.

“Our concerns remain with the individual and his family at this time,” the Penguins said in a statement Monday.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who reached 1,700 NHL points, said the team learned about the fall after the game.

“It doesn’t feel right to be talking about points when you hear something like that,” Crosby told reporters, according to NBC Philadelphia. “Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with that person and their family and hopefully they’re OK.”

Head coach Dan Muse also offered support, adding, “We all come here for a sport and a game, and when you hear something like that, it kind of puts everything else aside. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

open image in gallery Penguins players and staff only learned about the incident after their game with the St. Louis Blues ( Imagn Images )

The Independent contacted representatives for the Penguins on Tuesday for additional comment.

Monday’s incident comes amid a troubling pattern of falls at major Pittsburgh sports venues. On Saturday, a worker at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, suffered serious injuries after falling approximately 50 feet from the stadium’s main scoreboard.

In May, 20-year-old Kavan Markwood fell 21 feet from PNC Park’s Clemente Wall during a Pirates game. He was hospitalized in critical condition and later recovered. An acquaintance was later charged with providing him with alcohol, as he was underage at the time of the incident.