Over $500k raised for pizza delivery driver who saved five people from burning home

‘This kid is the real deal,’ Nick Bosic’s cousin wrote on the fundraising site

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 22 July 2022 00:24
<p>Police body camera footage of a house on fire in Lafayette, Indiana, on 11 July, 2022.</p>

Police body camera footage of a house on fire in Lafayette, Indiana, on 11 July, 2022.

(Lafayette Police Department)

A GoFundMe for an Indiana pizza delivery driver who saved five kids from a burning house has raised more than half-a-million dollars.

"This kid is the real deal," his cousin wrote on the page. "Sadly, he has some serious injuries and will need help during his recovery."

On 11 July, Nick Bosic was passing by a house in Lafayette, Indiana, that was on fire. He quickly called 911 and ran inside to check for survivors.

Nick Bostic

(Fox News)

"Before I was halfway into the door, I started hollering if there was anybody in there," he told Fox News.

Four of the five people inside ran down a set of stairs, and he let them out of a back door.

“I asked them who else was in there?” he continued.

They told him that a 6-year-old was still trapped somewhere inside.

"It scared me a lot," he added. "But then I started hearing Kaylani’s cry."

By then, the house had started filling with smoke, blotting out the light.

“It was dark. It was like a silent killer for sure,” he said. “I doubled over my shirt. I went down there with my eyes closed and my hand reached out. I used my ears to guide me to her voice.”

Finding his way back through a dark house, Mr Bosic eventually jumped out of a second-storey window.

Outside, he delivered the final child to waiting emergency crews and sat down on the law, panting for breath and covered with blood, burns, and blisters.

Police body camera video captured him saying, “Please tell me that baby’s OK.”

An officer can be heard saying, “You did good dude.”

He later told TMZ he felt God had put him in that moment to save those children, and that he drew inspiration from his father, who once suffered injuries himself trying to shield Mr Bosic from a fall on icy ground as a young child.

Mr Bosic said his dream is to pursue a career as a rapper.

The GoFundMe page has roughly 16,000 donations, including a $13,337 gift from Jesse Powell, the co-founder of the Kraken cryptocurrency platform.

On his Twitter, Mr Powell wrote, “What is a man? State of Indiana giving lessons.”

