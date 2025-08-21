California resident tests positive for plague after camping near Lake Tahoe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A California resident has tested positive for plague after camping in South Lake Tahoe - the latest in a string of positive cases in the western U.S.

Health officials in El Dorado County, California, believe the infected person was likely bitten by an infected flea while recently camping in the South Lake Tahoe area. The person is currently under the care of a medical professional and recovering at home, health officials said in a statement.

“Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County,” said Kyle Fliflet, El Dorado County’s Acting Director of Public Health.

“It’s important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and or camping in areas where wild rodents are present,” he added.

Several cases of the plague, both in humans and animals, have been reported across the country so far this year. Earlier this month, a cat in Colorado tested positive for the plague and died. Last month, an Arizona man who contracted the plague died from the disease. He was rushed to a medical center with severe symptoms, but died the same day. His autopsy later revealed the bacterium for plague.

open image in gallery A California resident has tested positive for plague after camping in South Lake Tahoe, health officials said. ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The plague is incredibly rare in America, with the Centers for Disease Control reporting an average of seven human cases annually. Most of the cases occur in rural areas of the Western U.S.

The plague is a disease caused by the bacterium, Yersinia pestis, and spreads from flea bites or direct contact with infected animals. While it can be life-threatening without immediate treatment, it can be treated with antibiotics if caught early enough.

Plague occurs in three forms: bubonic, septicemic, and pneumonic, depending on whether the infection hits the lymph nodes, the bloodstream or lungs.

Symptoms of plague in humans may include a sudden high fever, chills, headaches, nausea and swollen lymph nodes, health officials said.

open image in gallery Several cases of the plague, in both humans and animals, have been reported so far this year in the western US. ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, the disease presents itself in pets as fever, low energy, loss of appetite and swollen lymph nodes.

Health officials in El Dorado County gave these tips to prevent plague: